NCAA bans fans from NCAA Tournament games because of coronavirus pandemic

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that only essential staff and limited family members will be allowed to attend the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament, which start next week at multiple sights throughout the country.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
It's unclear what this means for the University of Arizona. The athletic department has put in a bid to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Women's Tournament at McKale Center; it's unclear if that changes given the NCAA's Wednesday decision. A UA spokesman declined initial comment, citing the fluidity of the situation.
Both the UA men's and women's teams are expected to make the postseason.
Wednesday afternoon's Pac-12 Tournament game against Washington will go on as scheduled with fans in attendance. The Wildcats and Huskies tip off at 2:30 p.m.
The NCAA is the latest governing body to take steps amid the pandemic outbreak. Baseball's Seattle Mariners are seeking alternative options for their season-opening series after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a ban on all large gatherings in the three counties of the Seattle metro area because of the virus outbreak.
Inslee said social gatherings of 250 or more people, including sporting events, are banned through at least the end of March because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Seattle area. Officials said gatherings of under 250 could also be barred unless specific measures are followed.
The decision impacts the Mariners' first seven games of the Major League Baseball season against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29) and Minnesota Twins (March 30-April 1), plus home games for the MLS Seattle Sounders, XFL Seattle Dragons and a pair of junior hockey teams in the area.
In a statement, the Mariners said they are working with MLB to find alternatives for the games scheduled during their opening homestand.
NASCAR and IndyCar plan to race as scheduled this weekend, with IndyCar continuing to move ahead with its season-opening race through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
The three-day downtown street festival draws about 130,000 people. There will be additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations.
NASCAR will race at Altanta Motor Speedway, but said officials Wednesday all driver interviews will be done with the drivers either on risers or with 6-foot buffers around them. The pre-race driver meeting will be held in open-air locations and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.
The promoters of the Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April outside of Los Angeles, said Wednesday the race is still planned.
Roger Penske, readying for his first Indianapolis 500 as owner of the race, told The Associated Press by text message he’s approaching the scheduled May 24 race “day by day” while noting the 500 is nearly 90 days away.
The World Figure Skating Championships set for next week in Montreal have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Quebec Province Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement Wednesday.
The event was scheduled to bring nearly 200 skaters from more than 50 countries to Montreal. It is the premier competition of the skating season in non-Olympic years. It is scheduled for Stockholm next year.
On Saturday, the Women's World Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia were called off.
Includes information form The Associated Press.