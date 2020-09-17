NCAA basketball czar, Pac-12 in 'regular communication' as conference CEOs prepare to meet

“We know that California is certainly more challenging at the moment than South Dakota is, and that’s going to be the case throughout the country. But we believe that by late November, that if things continue to evolve the way we think, that testing will be more regular and readily available with very quick turnaround results.

“And hopefully state restrictions may ease to allow for a season to start successfully and for games to be contested in most places across the country. But it is ultimately going to be a local issue for institutions and conferences.”

3. While the Pac-12 has said it will test daily, not all conferences may be able to or willing to.

“It’s going to be uneven,” Gavitt said. “There’s no way around that; it’s going to be imperfect. The contact tracing and quarantine is probably the largest challenge throughout the entire season, assuming the testing is available. But even testing doesn’t mitigate the fact that if someone has a high risk of exposure or indeed is positive, right now that is a 14-day quarantine under CDC guidelines. That will be disruptive to a season, for sure.”

4. The quick-result antigen tests the Pac-12 has said it is acquiring are the same that Gavitt said he expected would be used nationally.