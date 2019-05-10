Division I men's basketball players will have to step back nearly another 17 inches to shoot 3-pointers next season if an NCAA committee's recommendation is enacted on June 5.
The NCAA men's basketball rules committee recommended adopting the international 3-point distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches, while also recommending that shot clocks reset to 20 seconds instead of 30 after a missed shot, among several other minor changes.
Currently, the college 3-point line is at 20 feet, 9 inches. It was moved back from 19 feet, 9 inches in 2008-09.
The recommendation will be ruled on by the NCAA's playing rules oversight panel on June 5.
According to an NCAA release, the committee wanted the longer 3-point distance to improve spacing and make the 3-point shot less prevalent in college basketball. It was used on an experimental basis in the past two postseason NIT events, and in 2019, NIT teams' 3-point percentage dropped from 35.2% in the regular season to 33% in the NIT.
“After gathering information over the last two seasons, we feel it’s time to make the change,” said Colorado coach Tad Boyle, the NCAA's rules committee chair. “Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game. We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket.”
The committee also recommended:
• A flagrant 2 technical foul and ejection be assessed to players who use derogatory language about an opponent’s race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
• Coaches be allowed to call live-ball timeouts in the last two-minutes of the second half and the last two minutes of any overtime periods (they aren't allowed to call any live-ball timeouts now).
• Instant replay review be conducted if a basket interference or goaltending call has been made during the last two minutes of the second half or the last two minutes of any overtime.
Cal's best player, Justice Sueing, may be headed to Ohio State.
Derryck Thornton Jr. is leaving USC as a grad transfer.
Sources: USC's Derryck Thornton will graduate and be eligible immediately as a transfer. Started his college career at Duke.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 10, 2019
Three-star Aussie forward Kuany Kuany picked Cal over WSU and Nevada.
Thank God for giving me the opportunity to play college basketball, thank you to all of the college programs that recruited me. I would also like to thank my family and Prolific Prep for believing in me, With that being said I will attend the University Of California Berkeley. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Xm7ATDBBSj— Kuany Kuany (@kuany13) May 9, 2019
Utah is showing off its player lounge.
Our players get to relax between class & practice in our locker room which, features a TV wall📺, video game consoles🎮 & a pool table🎱. #GoUtes🏀🔴 #FacilityFriday pic.twitter.com/Yebv6BpxJw— Utah Basketball🏀 (@UtahMBB) May 10, 2019
Some coaches may not want to nominate prospects for the new regional camps, fearing competing coaches will see them.
So the NCAA wants D1 coaches to nominate players they want to see for their regional live period camps. So if my job depends on getting these kids to my school, you want me to actively put the player in front of hundreds of competing schools for them to see as well? 🤔🤦♂️— Jack Herron (@jwherron10) May 9, 2019