In an interview with CBS at an Orlando convention, top NCAA executive Stan Wilcox made it clear the organization was busy at work processing schools implicated in the federal proceedings, saying the first resulting wave of official notices of allegations will be issued soon to some schools.
It isn't clear if Arizona will be among those initial schools, since the NCAA is still seeking additional evidence from the recently concluded trial, during which the UA program was mentioned often. The NCAA has filed a motion in U.S. District Court seeking to obtain evidence that was discussed but not admitted for the October trial, and has been expected to do the same for the April/May trial.
Most likely, the first schools to be notified will be ones who were mentioned in only the initial federal complaint and/or the first trial, which focused heavily on Adidas and schools sponsored by the company.
After a notice of allegations is delivered, there are several different ways a case can play out.
Arizona confirmed last month that an NCAA investigation had begun into its men's basketball program, and the school said in a victim impact statement that it faced possibly significant sanctions.
Richardson's attorney, Craig Mordock, tweeted that it was "unreal" that Stanford's former sailing coach, John Vandemoer, received no prison time while Richardson and Lamont Evans were given three months.
Vandemoer's attorney had asked for leniency because his client did not keep the money for himself.
By transferring to Oregon, ex-Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi will find himself in an appropriately named college town.
Brandon Randolph took part in a Comsport Pro Day workout at Dallas.
After a workout with the Kings last month, Randolph said the predraft experience has been great and discussed what he had to do.
"I’m just gonna have to show my abilities, hit shots, play defense, show them what I've got," Randolph said. "Show them my best game and hopefully they like it."
Arizona (at 14) is the only Pac-12 team appearing in Gary Parrish's latest top 26.
The San Diego Union-Tribune had an interesting look back at how the Pac-12 missed on Kawhi Leonard while the Aztecs scooped him up.
New Cal coach Mark Fox landed a German 7-footer.