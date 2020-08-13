NCAA is open to 'bubble' for college hoops; could Pac-12 reconsider its decision?

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior VP for basketball, told NCAA.com that the early-season bubbles could be “regionalized and very controlled environments” for non-conference or conference games. He also indicated that everyone might not participate, noting that the selection committee is aware some teams will enter Selection Sunday with wildly varying numbers of games played depending on what their conferences decide allow.

“I know some conferences have made decisions about waiting until January and we’re respectful of those decisions, but we need to take advantage of opportunities as well,” Gavitt said.

If the Pac-12 sticks with its current decision, its teams would not be allowed to play in a December nonconference bubble. They might instead cluster in small groups within the conference footprint to play conference-only games starting in January.

While UA’s Sean Miller and several other Pac-12 coaches have said they expected the Pac-12 to postpone its season, USC athletic director Mike Bohn told the Los Angeles Times that including basketball in the Pac-12’s nothing-until-January proclamation was a surprise.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle said he hopes the Pac-12 will reconsider its decision in the event that the NCAA creates safe bubble-like conditions to play games in November or December.