NCAA Notice of Allegations against University of Arizona includes five Level 1 charges

There are a number of aggravating and mitigating factors listed in the full Notice of Allegations, which is attached as a PDF file. It was released to the Star in response to another public records request by the Star on Wednesday in the wake of the Arizona Superior Court ruling.

If a school is found to have committed a standard Level I violation, the NCAA's penalty matrix calls for one or two years of a postseason ban. But an aggravated Level 1 carries a band of two to four years.

Arizona announced on Dec. 29 it was self-imposing a postseason ban, indicating it might have believed a standard Level 1 conviction was the floor of what it might be facing. However, the lists of aggravating factors are longer than the mitigating factors, indicating the case could be processed as aggravated Level I.

Among the aggravating factors listed included one for having "compromised the integrity of the investigation" and failing to cooperate.

The NCAA said UA refused to share the findings of its external investigation into men's basketball. The report said Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and his compliance officer in October 2017 "drafted talking points ... that demonstrated from the outset a lack of commitment to cooperation and the acceptance of responsibility."