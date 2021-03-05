NCAA Notice of Allegations against University of Arizona includes five Level 1 charges

Arizona was charged with five Level I NCAA violations, including a lack of head-coach responsibility charge against coach Sean Miller, in the NCAA's Notice of Allegations released by the school on Friday.
The notice alleges involved academic misconduct, improper recruiting inducements and a loan to a player. The charges mostly involved former assistants Book Richardson and Mark Phelps. Miller was not otherwise directly tied to any of the named violations other than an overall failure to monitor his direct reports and foster compliance.
The school initially refused to release the NOA despite multiple public-records requests from the Star and other outlets, but was ordered to this week after a ESPN won a lawsuit in Arizona Superior Court.
The five Level I (most serious) charges detailed in the Notice of Allegation are:
1. Unethical recruiting conduct involving academic misconduct by former assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps.
The NCAA said they "engaged in pre-enrollment academic misconduct and/or provided an impermissible recruiting inducement when they knowingly arranged for false academic transcripts" for two recruits, one of whom went on to play for the Wildcats.
Richardson was accused of paying $40,000 to obtain fraudulent academic credit and/or transcript for a prospect. The fraudulent information was then given to UA and forwarded to the NCAA Eligibility Center to certify the player's academic eligibility.
2. Unethical conduct by Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes from an agency in exchange for his agreement to steer UA players toward that agency for professional representation, a charge Richardson admitted to before serving a three-month prison sentence.
3. Unethical conduct by Phelps for asking a UA player to delete a text message thread related to an impermissible $500 loan he had provided, and lying to investigators about it.
4. Head coach responsibility for Miller for not demonstrating he promoted compliance, including not monitoring Richardson for his relationship with agent Christian Dawkins.
As recently as September 2019, Miller said that he will "continue as hard as I can to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance just as I have done for the last 10 years."
5. Institutional lack of control for Arizona because of the men's basketball charges and two Level II charges involving swimming.
Phelps was also charged with a Level I violation for giving a player a $500 loan (Phelps and then-forward Keanu Pinder were suspended in November 2017 for breaking a rule the school would not specify publicly).
Phelps also received a Level II charge for asking a player to help him recruit.
The other two Level II charges involved the UA swimming and diving program, one for arranging improper tryouts and the other for a lack of head coach responsibility by Augie Busch.
There are a number of aggravating and mitigating factors listed in the full Notice of Allegations, which is attached as a PDF file. It was released to the Star in response to another public records request by the Star on Wednesday in the wake of the Arizona Superior Court ruling.
If a school is found to have committed a standard Level I violation, the NCAA's penalty matrix calls for one or two years of a postseason ban. But an aggravated Level 1 carries a band of two to four years.
Arizona announced on Dec. 29 it was self-imposing a postseason ban, indicating it might have believed a standard Level 1 conviction was the floor of what it might be facing. However, the lists of aggravating factors are longer than the mitigating factors, indicating the case could be processed as aggravated Level I.
Among the aggravating factors listed included one for having "compromised the integrity of the investigation" and failing to cooperate.
The NCAA said UA refused to share the findings of its external investigation into men's basketball. The report said Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke and his compliance officer in October 2017 "drafted talking points ... that demonstrated from the outset a lack of commitment to cooperation and the acceptance of responsibility."
The NCAA also said in May 2019 that UA outside counsel interviewed Richardson without first notifying the NCAA enforcement staff, and "failed to notify the enforcement staff when it discovered potential significant violations in the swimming and diving program."
The New York Daily News reported in October that Richardson met with NCAA investigators in January but "had no interest" in meeting with them again in June for a Notice of Allegations interview even though there was a show-cause order involved.
In addition, the NCAA said "one or more violations caused significant ineligibility to a student-athlete." That could result in UA having to vacate wins or postseason appearances.
Other aggravating factors included:
• Multiple Level I and Level II violations.
• A history of major violations by Arizona (among all sports) in 2019, 2010, 1984, 1983, 1974 and 1961.
• Lack of institutional control.
If Miller is found guilty of a Level I violation, he is contracted to lose $1 million of a booster-funded retention bonus, according to an amendment passed by the Arizona Board of Regents in April 2018. However, Miller has less than $1 million left to be paid under it, so the funds may have to be returned.
After the school received the Notice of Allegations in October, it requested its infractions case be moved to the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The case was accepted into the IARP in December but it has no timeline for resolution, and four other still-unresolved cases were in its system before Arizona's.
