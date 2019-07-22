Admission: Free for games from 3:15 to 9 p.m. in GCU Arena; other games are closed except to coaches and players' guests.

When: Tuesday-Sunday (two sessions of three days each)

Arizona faces backloaded Pac-12 schedule

Arizona will have a chance to mesh its revamped basketball roster before a difficult second half of Pac-12 play next season.

The Wildcats will open and close its 2019-20 conference schedule at home, hosting ASU during the weekend of Jan. 1-5 while hosting the Washington schools during the weekend of March 4-7.

But because the league schedule also hands UA a surprisingly quick return game with the Sun Devils at Tempe sometime between Jan. 22-26, the Wildcats will have to play two games each over the final six weekends of league play.

The Wildcats' backloaded schedule also will have them facing the Southern California schools twice each in February, along with Oregon and Washington visiting McKale Center over the final three weeks.

Due to the conference's unbalanced schedule, Arizona won't make the mountain trip to Utah and Colorado and won't host the Bay area schools. But the league schedule format will change in 2019-20, when league teams will play 20 games each.

Exact dates and times for Pac-12 games will not be announced likely until September. But here's how UA's schedule looks as of now:

Sept. 27 Red-Blue game (scrimmage)

Late October Closed scrimmage (exact date, time, location and opponent will not be announced)

Nov. 1 CHICO STATE (exhibition)

Nov. 10 ILLINOIS

Nov. 14 SAN JOSE STATE

Nov. 17 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Nov. 24 LONG BEACH STATE (Wooden Legacy add-on game)

Nov. 28 Pepperdine, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 9 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 29 UCF or Penn, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) 7 p.m. (ESPNews) or 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Dec. 1 Providence/Long Beach State/Wake Forest/College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Legacy) TBA

Dec. 7 at Baylor

Dec. 11 NEBRASKA-OMAHA

Dec. 14 GONZAGA

Dec. 21 St. John’s (in San Francisco, Basketball Hall of Fame event)

Jan. 1-5 ASU

Jan. 8-12 at Oregon, at Oregon State

Jan. 15-19 COLORADO, UTAH

Jan. 22-26 at ASU

Jan. 29-Feb. 2 at Washington, at WSU

Feb. 5-9 UCLA, USC

Feb. 12-16 at California, at Stanford

Feb. 19-23 OREGON, OSU

Feb. 26-March 1 at UCLA, at USC

March 4-7 WASHINGTON, WSU

March 11-14 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas