NCAA rules Arizona freshman Kerr Kriisa can play for Cats in February

Under NCAA rules, international players are allowed to retain amateur status and play in college if the money they received did not exceed the cost of their training and participation to play for clubs or in other events.

Because Kriisa did not know if he would become eligible earlier this season, he left the Wildcats briefly to return home and play in FIBA EuroBasket qualifying game for Estonia against Russia on Nov. 28.

A second Estonia game against North Macedonia was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with expected opponent North Macedonia, and Kerr returned to Tucson on Dec. 3.

“Because he’s not eligible at the moment to play, I thought it was right for both him and his family and Estonia the country,” UA coach Sean Miller said on Nov. 27 of Kriisa’s trip. “We’re hopeful that he can be eligible to play. He’s a big part of our team. He’s a very good shooter, playmaker (and he) gives us more depth.”

While he was in Estonia last month, Kriisa told local media that he was aware he might not be cleared at all this season to play collegiately, but Kriisa still returned to Tucson not knowing his NCAA fate.

Since returning, Kriisa spent a week away from the Wildcats to follow COVID protocols, and has since joined them for practices.