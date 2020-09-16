NCAA says basketball season can start Nov. 25; could Arizona and Pac-12 play in 2020 after all?

The NCAA made its decision to go ahead with a Nov. 25 start date in part because it said three-quarters of U.S. colleges are asking students to leave campus before Thanksgiving and either go straight into winter break or finish fall exams remotely.

Without students on campus, sending teams to small bubbles around the country is easier to justify, while the campuses themselves would theoretically be less likely to have COVID-19 spread.

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” NCAA senior VP of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”

But even if the Pac-12 allows basketball teams to begin play Nov. 25 along with nearly everyone else in Division I — the Ivy League is the only other conference that has banned play before January — it isn’t clear how Arizona’s schedule will shrink.