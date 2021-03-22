 Skip to main content
NCAA Tournament: Arizona Wildcats force 13 turnovers, lead Stony Brook 47-20 at halftime
All was well for the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the first half of the program's first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years, as the UA holds a 47-20 lead over No. 14-seed Stony Brook at halftime in San Antonio on Monday. 

The Wildcats' smothering full-court defense forced 13 Stony Brook turnovers, including nine steals, and converted it into 17 points, while the Wildcats only tallied five turnovers. 

Arizona star guard Aari McDonald, who was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist hours before the game, led the way with 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field. Stony Brook led 4-2 in just over a minute into the game, but that would be the only lead for the Sea Wolves in the final 18:51. 

The Wildcats received fruits from their suffocating defensive labor and opened up a 15-2 run in the first quarter, and capped the first period with an Helena Pueyo buzzer-beating 3-pointer. 

Arizona forward Cate Reese, front, is pressured by Stony Brook guard Hailey Zeise celebrates after making a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Despite Stony Brook out-rebounding Arizona 17-15 in the first half, Arizona out-scored the Sea Wolves 30-6 in the paint and had 14 points off the bench. Making her NCAA Tournament debut, Cate Reese recorded nine points and two rebounds in 14 first-half minutes. 

Follow The Wildcaster on Twitter for live updates of Arizona at the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

