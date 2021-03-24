NCAA Tournament: Arizona Wildcats in second-round slugfest, trail BYU 25-23 at halftime

With a Sweet 16 bid on the line, No. 3-seed Arizona is in a slog to the finish line as the 11th-seeded BYU Cougars lead the Wildcats 25-23 at halftime of the second-round NCAA Tournament matchup in San Antonio.

Arizona forced five turnovers, including four steals, at the first timeout break at 4:34 left in the first quarter, but only converted four points off those turnovers, while BYU made three of its first four field-goal attempts.

The Cougars ended the first quarter only making 2 of 10 field goals, and Arizona grabbed a 12-11 lead.

Sam Thomas, fresh off tying her career-high with six steals against Stony Brook in the first round, hit her first 3-pointer of the NCAA Tournament to give Arizona a 20-15 lead. UA forward Trinity Baptiste's layup on the following possession was the only time in the first half Arizona made back-to-back field goals.

BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, the West Coast Conference's co-Player of the Year, tallied 11 points on 50% shooting and six rebounds.

Excluding Gonzales, BYU shot 6 for 22 from the field, while Arizona was 10 for 30 — 13% from 3-point range. Neither team scored in the final two minutes of the first half and went into the halftime break missing the last 13 field-goal attempts combined.