NCAA Tournament: Arizona Wildcats in second-round slugfest, trail BYU 25-23 at halftime

With a Sweet 16 bid on the line, No. 3-seed Arizona is in a slog to the finish line as the 11th-seeded BYU Cougars lead the Wildcats 25-23 at halftime of the second-round NCAA Tournament matchup in San Antonio.
Arizona forced five turnovers, including four steals, at the first timeout break at 4:34 left in the first quarter, but only converted four points off those turnovers, while BYU made three of its first four field-goal attempts.
The Cougars ended the first quarter only making 2 of 10 field goals, and Arizona grabbed a 12-11 lead.
Sam Thomas, fresh off tying her career-high with six steals against Stony Brook in the first round, hit her first 3-pointer of the NCAA Tournament to give Arizona a 20-15 lead. UA forward Trinity Baptiste's layup on the following possession was the only time in the first half Arizona made back-to-back field goals.
BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, the West Coast Conference's co-Player of the Year, tallied 11 points on 50% shooting and six rebounds.
Excluding Gonzales, BYU shot 6 for 22 from the field, while Arizona was 10 for 30 — 13% from 3-point range. Neither team scored in the final two minutes of the first half and went into the halftime break missing the last 13 field-goal attempts combined.
Arizona's Aari McDonald, Baptiste and forward Cate Reese each had four points, and both teams shot under 35% in the first half. As a team, the Wildcats had only two assists in the first half.
For live updates of the Wildcats in San Antonio, please follow The Wildcaster on Twitter and download the app available on the App Store and Google Play.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports