NCAA Tournament: Arizona Wildcats in second-round slugfest, trail BYU 25-23 at halftime
editor's pick top story

NCAA Tournament: Arizona Wildcats in second-round slugfest, trail BYU 25-23 at halftime

Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) drives the ball against BYU center Sara Hamson (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

With a Sweet 16 bid on the line, No. 3-seed Arizona is in a slog to the finish line as the 11th-seeded BYU Cougars lead the Wildcats 25-23 at halftime of the second-round NCAA Tournament matchup in San Antonio. 

Arizona forced five turnovers, including four steals, at the first timeout break at 4:34 left in the first quarter, but only converted four points off those turnovers, while BYU made three of its first four field-goal attempts. 

The Cougars ended the first quarter only making 2 of 10 field goals, and Arizona grabbed a 12-11 lead. 

Sam Thomas, fresh off tying her career-high with six steals against Stony Brook in the first round, hit her first 3-pointer of the NCAA Tournament to give Arizona a 20-15 lead. UA forward Trinity Baptiste's layup on the following possession was the only time in the first half Arizona made back-to-back field goals. 

BYU sophomore guard Shaylee Gonzales, the West Coast Conference's co-Player of the Year, tallied 11 points on 50% shooting and six rebounds. 

Excluding Gonzales, BYU shot 6 for 22 from the field, while Arizona was 10 for 30 — 13% from 3-point range. Neither team scored in the final two minutes of the first half and went into the halftime break missing the last 13 field-goal attempts combined. 

Arizona's Aari McDonald, Baptiste and forward Cate Reese each had four points, and both teams shot under 35% in the first half. As a team, the Wildcats had only two assists in the first half. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

