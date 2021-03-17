NCAA Tournament includes plenty of players, coaches and teams with Arizona ties

If Louisville coach Chris Mack wanted to blame someone for missing out on this season’s NCAA Tournament, he could turn toward his old boss at Xavier, Sean Miller.

Or maybe his old boss’ bosses.

Because Arizona’s administrators chose to self-impose a postseason ban, Miller’s Wildcats did not play in last week’s Pac-12 Tournament. With only 11 teams in Las Vegas, Oregon State — the No. 5 seed — had a first-round bye.

The Beavers took full advantage of the extra rest by winning three games to capture the Pac-12 Tournament title Saturday night and becoming the final “bid stealer” — earning an automatic bid when they had no chance of an at-large berth. OSU took a spot away from Louisville, which was determined to be the first team out.

Of course, had Arizona allowed its team to play in March, the Wildcats had the credentials to suggest they’d take a fifth and final spot from the Pac-12. In a parallel universe, Miller’s guys could have effectively bounced Mack’s team out of tourney spot anyway.

That’s only one of the ways the Wildcats are intertwined with the NCAA Tournament even though they aren’t in the field, including the site itself: Indianapolis, site of UA’s 1997 NCAA title.