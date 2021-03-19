NCAA Tournament notebook: Adia Barnes 'embarrassed' by weight-room inequalities between men, women

“Does it have to change? Absolutely. I was embarrassed when I saw it. … It's not OK. But I think that there are a lot of things that aren't OK. And I realized that being a mom and being on lockdown here with a baby. There are a lot of things that have to change. But it takes people like me that were pro players, were on both sides and being a voice for things to change.”

There was at least one positives to come out of the uproar. Through the use of social media, the NCAA reacted much quicker than it would have in the past. The outpouring of support for the women's players from pros like like Sue Bird, Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade, Jamal Crawford and Ja Morant was encouraging.

Said Barnes: “There are a lot of voices out there, and people care now. They didn't care five years ago. They didn't care in the 90s. (But) they care now, and the fact that the NCAA responded so fast I think that's good. And I think that's meaningful."

The outcry began Thursday, when Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner posted picture of the setup on social media. Oregon’s Sedona Price posted a video to TikTok and Twitter showing the spaces and finished by saying, “if you not upset about this problem, then you are a part of it. “