NCAA Tournament notebook: Adia Barnes honored to be making history alongside South Carolina's Dawn Staley

“It just gives hope to people in my community, especially younger girls growing up if you don’t see someone doing what you dream about doing sometimes you may think that it’s not possible,” Baptiste said. “Words can’t explain the way it feels to see someone of color and female doing something like that.”

Road trip

The Wildcats have been in a bubble for more than two weeks in San Antonio. Players, coaches and support staffers leave their single hotel rooms only for practices, games, testing, working out, film sessions and hanging out in an assigned conference room.

Wednesday night, the Wildcats were treated to a zoo trip. The plan was to feed the giraffes.

“I’ve done that, and I love giraffes,” Barnes said earlier Wednesday. “(For) Trinity, giraffes are her favorite animal. Aari (McDonald) hasn’t been to the zoo since she was little. I think they’re really excited. We’re trying to do something special. … It’s been very hard on the players. I’m happy they get to do something fun.”

Regulations are as strict as ever with the UA in the Final Four. Still, Barnes said it isn’t as bad as it sounds.