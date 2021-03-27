NCAA Tournament notebook: Former Cats see shades of '98 team in Adia Barnes' Wildcats

“When she got that look into her eyes you wanted to go into battle with her,” Griffith said.

Griffith, a former UA assistant and AAU coach, watched Wednesday’s second-round game on her phone from Mount Hood, where she was staying in a cabin.

Saturday, she took in the Sweet 16 from her West Linn, Oregon, home — with her ’98 teammates joining her via FaceTime.

“I was always hoping Arizona would ask Adia to come back,” Griffith said. “She’s done some amazing things and it speaks volumes to the type of person she is. It makes me smile big.

“This team is playing for each other; you can see it and you can see the love. They are playing for Adia. I hope they enjoy this moment.”

Once a Cat, always a Cat

Former UA standout LaBrittney Jones was in the stands Saturday for the Sweet 16 game. She rushed to buy her ticket after Arizona advanced on Wednesday.

Jones, a Texas native, had another connection to Saturday’s game. Her cousin, freshman Sahara Jones, is a Texas A&M bench player. A six-foot guard, Sahara Jones played 88 minutes heading into Saturday’s game, averaging 1.6 points per game.