NCAA Tournament notebook: Mom's call inspires Texas A&M star Jordan Nixon to late-game heroics

“Being able to celebrate with them on the floor, and just so happy and all our hard work paid off. This was a tough year. COVID it’s been a tough year. For all the players being resilient, being on lockdown all the time, being at the NCAA Tournament — (there’s) a lot going on; it’s not easy.

“I told our team before we even came here: the toughest team mentally, and the teams that can handle adversity and handle being locked in (and) handle things being different are probably the teams are going to be more successful. We’ve seen all kinds of upsets; it’s a different year. But this team is resilient. This team is not ready to go home. We’re here to win some games. I’m confident we can go a lot further.”

A good memory

Arizona guard Bendu Yeaney has been reluctant to talk about the last time she played in an NCAA Tournament game. It’s understandable.

On March 24, 2019, her Indiana Hoosiers were playing Oregon in a second-round game. Yeaney scored 10 points in the first 17 minutes, going 5 of 7 from the field.

Then, in the third quarter, she tore her Achilles’ tendon.

After Wednesday’s win to send Arizona into the round of 16, Yeaney tweeted this: