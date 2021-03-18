NCAA Tournament notebook: San Antonio relishing 'whirlwind' of hosting whole tournament in one city

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Carnes said. “… But it’s been it’s been a lot of fun along the way. I think for me, seeing that the overwhelming support from our community just coming from everywhere — everybody wants to jump in and assist and do anything and not their typical roles. That’s been one of the greatest things about this entire experience.”

The automatic qualifiers arrived in town Tuesday, while the at-large bid teams — including Arizona — all came Wednesday. Teams are quarantining at their hotels, with one person in each room. The first group of 31 teams began practicing Thursday.

Said Lynn Holzman, the NCAA’s vice president of women’s basketball: “to hear basketballs bouncing and balls going through hoops means that we’re doing this.”

A change of pace

Holzman and her staff visited San Antonio to evaluate all the venues and other places — like hotels — that would be used during the tournament.

This year wasn’t a normal visit.

“Because we’ve been working from home, as many people have, we were not in site-visit shape — to be doing all that walking and moving in ways that we have not been for a while,” Holzman said.