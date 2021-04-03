NCAA Tournament notebook: Wildcats wowed by crowd support at NCAA Tournament; Barnes not apologizing for gesture

“(There was) buy-in, practicing with masks on, early on. They were zeroed in and they knew the long goal,” he said. “The culture that Adia (Barnes) has brought in, the kids playing in a near image of her as a competitor says it all right there.”

Paul watched Friday’s game from the Alamodome, and will be back for Sunday’s title game. The former soccer coach said the Wildcats are loose before games and having fun.

“No matter what happens, they are going to enjoy this moment,” he said. “They earned it.”

Adia an inspiration

McDonald doesn’t have to look far for inspiration. Barnes seems to be doing it all as a mother, coach and trailblazer.

“I don’t know how she does it, but she finds the time and she has the right schedule going on,” McDonald said. “She has the right people around her helping there.

“To see what she’s doing and just on this platform, she’s creating opportunities for mothers and Black women all around the country. It’s very inspiring. She’s an amazing person to be around. I’m so happy that she’s been a part of my journey.”

Barnes, says she’s “just myself … I just do what I feel, I guess which is good and bad.”