NCAA Tournament notes: Adia Barnes won't look ahead, Wildcats hyped by Jedd Fisch's video; new weights arrive

Before the Arizona Wildcats played Monday’s NCAA Tournament opener, they learned who their next opponent could be.

Eleventh-seeded BYU upset sixth-seeded Rutgers, 69-66, in Monday morning’s opener. It was the first upset of the young tournament after all the higher seeds won on Sunday.

Adia Barnes didn’t watch.

Arizona’s coach says she never pays attention to potential next-round opponents — not when there’s a game to play.

“I’m the type that I don’t like to jinx myself,” Barnes said. “I think that I’m not good at that. I have to just focus — I didn’t even really want to know the score. I can’t. I’m better at focusing on what we have to do, not getting distracted, not looking ahead because I think if you look ahead your get your butts kicked.

“We’ve learned that this year a couple times.

“So no, I was not concerned about that. I did think that Rutgers was going to win in the end because of their pressure. But BYU is coached really well, and they’re a dangerous team.”

Pregame excitement