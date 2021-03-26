NCAA Tournament notes: Arizona was love at first sight for forward Cate Reese, who once visited Texas A&M

Still, Barnes said the team doesn’t have any problems offensively. The team is averaging 66.5 points per game this season.

“This is our personnel,’ she said. “It’s interesting for people that don’t know that that’s the common story. We’re a very good defensive team. We play defense, we find ways to win. It can be ugly, but we’re not we’re not some team with a tremendous amount of offensive firepower.

“We’re never going to say, ‘Oh, our identity is our offense.’ Our offense is never a problem. Our defense creates our offense. And we’re one of the best in the country. It’s not a problem. It’s who Arizona is. We aren’t going to be a team that goes down to 60% from the 3 (-point line); that’s not our personnel. We’re going to be a team that turns you over, that presses you, that runs. So that’s who we are. … It’s gotten us this far, and it’s made us pretty successful.”

The vision becomes reality

When Barnes took over the program five years ago, she had a plan to turn the Wildcats into winners. She sold players Aari McDonald, Sam Thomas and Reese on her vision of what it could look like — a packed McKale Center, adoring fans and an NCAA Tournament run.

In a few short years, that vision has become reality.