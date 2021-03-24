NCAA Tournament notes: Arizona's Sam Thomas, BYU's Shaylee Gonzales shine on court, online

“We shouldn’t have to choose between our family and our jobs, we should go do our job,” Barnes said. “… I think as a women’s sport, we have to support women, because women have children. That’s like what we do. That’s how you were all born. Supporting us and making it easier is a big thing. And it’s never been talked about because it’s never been issue. I’m the only (head) coach in the Top 25 that has an infant.

“I do see why a lot of women get out of the business and they stop coaching. Because if I didn’t have support from Arizona, from President (Robert C.) Robbins, from Dave Heeke, from my executive staff, I would not be able to do this. It would be really hard, but I have the support so I’m able to do it. I’m understanding that I’m few and far between.”

A short trip

The experiences in the various arenas have been quite different this week. The Wildcats played in the Alamodome on Monday; Wednesday’s game was held at UTSA Convocation Center.

Both courts have given UA a big advantage: no commute. Other teams have been traveling to the University of Texas in Austin, a 90-minute drive away.