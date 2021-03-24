NCAA Tournament notes: Arizona's Sam Thomas, BYU's Shaylee Gonzales shine on court, online

Sam Thomas and Shaylee Gonzales play different roles on the court.
On Wednesday, both played their roles perfectly in the first half.
BYU’s Gonzales, the WCC’s Player of the Year, put up 11 points. UA’s Thomas, one of the best defensive players in the country, had three steals in the first quarter alone, adding a big block and three rebounds.
Off the court, Thomas and Gonzales are social media stars.
Gonzales, a Gilbert Mesquite High School product, has more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, a YouTube channel where she shares her life as a Division I student-athlete and, of course, a TikTok account. She has shown everything from San Antonio this week, whether it’s getting tested for COVID-19, the team’s practice facilities or BYU’s “Coke Room” full of snacks and sodas.
Thomas has added Snapchat to her typical TikTok and Instagram routine. Besides posting videos of dancing Wildcats, Thomas has added a segment: In one, she polls her teammates as to who is the funniest (Shaina Pellington), who is the sweetest (tie between Derin Erdogan and Mara Mote), who is the worst dancer (Cate Reese) and who spends all their money on food (Semaj Smith).
More controversy for the NCAA
The NCAA finds itself mired in another controversy, and this one goes beyond the weight room.
Many coaches were not able to bring their young children with them to San Antonio since kids counted against their 34-person travel party. Those who brought their kids to the NCAA Tournament have found there’s no childcare assistance.
NC State associate head coach Lindsay Edmonds couldn’t bring two of her daughters, 6-year-old Nylah and 3-year-old Halyn, to San Antonio. Edmonds was only allowed to bring her 6-month-old daughter, Ahlyna, who she is nursing.
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor didn’t bring her children, 5 and 2, into the tournament bubble. Taylor’s family instead rented a house in San Antonio; they attend games and wave at Taylor from the stands.
UA coach Adia Barnes, the mother of two young children, voiced her concerns about accommodations weeks ago. At the time, Barnes said it was difficult having a newborn and coaching, but was thankful for the support of UA administration and that others weren’t so fortunate. Said Barnes: “We are women’s basketball, and we should support women.”
Barnes said she’s fortunate to have 6-month-old Capri and 5-year-old Matteo by her side in San Antonio. The Wildcats’ coach will continue to speak up for those who can’t.
“We shouldn’t have to choose between our family and our jobs, we should go do our job,” Barnes said. “… I think as a women’s sport, we have to support women, because women have children. That’s like what we do. That’s how you were all born. Supporting us and making it easier is a big thing. And it’s never been talked about because it’s never been issue. I’m the only (head) coach in the Top 25 that has an infant.
“I do see why a lot of women get out of the business and they stop coaching. Because if I didn’t have support from Arizona, from President (Robert C.) Robbins, from Dave Heeke, from my executive staff, I would not be able to do this. It would be really hard, but I have the support so I’m able to do it. I’m understanding that I’m few and far between.”
A short trip
The experiences in the various arenas have been quite different this week. The Wildcats played in the Alamodome on Monday; Wednesday’s game was held at UTSA Convocation Center.
Both courts have given UA a big advantage: no commute. Other teams have been traveling to the University of Texas in Austin, a 90-minute drive away.
Even though Arizona wasn’t able to practice at UTSA on Tuesday, the Wildcats held a shootaround there before Wednesday’s game.
That was key.
“If we didn’t have shootaround, it’d be a lot harder just because the depth perception and everything’s different,” Barnes said.
Mad love
Before the NCAA Tournament began, UA guard Shaina Pellington wrote a letter to her younger self, that was posted on Twitter by Canada Basketball.
In it, she wrote:
“It takes mad love to play basketball when you are misunderstood. Your voice is the most powerful weapon you possess.
“You are unique in so many ways Shaina, on and off the court. You may not run into many people that look like you, or dress like you, or take the game of basketball as seriously as you did growing up. Continue to be you, unapologetically. That is what will separate you, that’s what makes you, YOU! Keep dedicating your life to your craft. Basketball will take you farther than you could every imagine baby girl.
“You are strong enough to play with the boys. You are courageous enough to stand on the shoulders of greats.
“You will carry on your own legacy. Use your platform to speak up for those who cannot. Don’t ever forget your purpose, Shaina. You are the VOICE for the misunderstood.”
Rim shots
- The youngest Wildcat, Capri Coppa, was seen around practice this week palming a basketball. She could be her mom’s first signee in the Class of 2038.
- The Wildcats are having some fun outside of basketball. Besides their daily walks, they took a 45-minute boat ride at the River Walk on Tuesday afternoon.