NCAA Tournament notes: Cats fans say trek to SoCal is 'totally worth it'; Kriisa a gametime call

The UA point guard did not have a visible limp, though the black and purple swelling around Kriisa’s right ankle was still visible above his sock and extended to just below his shin.

Lloyd said he could see a scenario where Kriisa plays but doesn’t start, but added he wouldn’t know for sure until Friday.

Lloyd expects another UA-heavy crowd

After being impressed with the fan turnout in Las Vegas, Lloyd believes there will once again be a heavy Arizona presence this weekend in San Diego.

“I've heard there's lots of people that have a house in Tucson and a second house in San Diego,” Lloyd said.

Of the other practice sessions at Viejas Arena (Texas Tech, Alabama, Seton Hall, TCU, Wright State), the Wildcats had the most fans in attendance.

Obama, Barkley and more love Cats

If you think predicting the Wildcats to get to the Final Four or the national championship is a sneaky pick, think again. Arizona has emerged as a trendy choice among celebrities to win the South Region and head to New Orleans.