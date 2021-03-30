NCAA Tournament notes: Cats' Sam Thomas 'speechless' over UA's Final Four ascension

“Before we left … Coach had us visualize what we’re going to accomplish up here and we cut down nets before we left,” she said.

“At first, I was like, ‘This is crazy,’ but now we have actually visualized it and actually now doing, it’s crazy. And it worked.”

McDonald on return: ‘My team needed me’

With 2:35 left in Monday night’s game, McDonald went down with an ankle injury. As soon as it happened, the Alamodome got eerily quiet as McDonald fought back tears.

Not long after walking off the court, she bounced up and down and checked back into the game.

“I was driving on the right side and tried to do a kick up to one of my teammates on the side. As I passed and I stopped my ankle kind of turned and No. 4 (Nicole Cardano-Hillary) put her pressure on my ankle and it hurt pretty bad,” McDonald said.

“I’ll be fine. I’m just going to recover and rest.”

McDonald was quick to add: “I never cry, so that’s how you knew I was in pain. But, I mean, I shook it off. My team needed me, I wanted to get back on the court.”

Representing the WNBA