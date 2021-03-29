NCAA Tournament notes: Fans from near and far cheer on Cats; Adia Barnes the youngest coach in Elite 8

He added “Go Cats” before he moved on to serve another customer.

Groundhog Day

Win, go to sleep, wake up and do it all over again.

That’s how it’s gone for Arizona over the past week. The Wildcats haven’t let any of distractions or the noise get to them — even if superstar guard Aari McDonald had a few more media appearances following Saturday’s 31-point showing against Texas A&M.

“It’s good to get some recognition and get in the spotlight, but we’re not worried about that,” she said Sunday. “It’s a business trip, and we’re here to take care of business and that’s winning the championship.”

The Wildcats weren’t even letting a little thing like being the first UA team to play in the Elite Eight phase them. Said Barnes: “We don’t feel any pressure.”

Parity in the game

The bracket is busted this year with three teams in the Elite Eight that, on paper, shouldn’t have been there. Third-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Indiana play each other Monday. Sixth-seeded Texas punched its ticket to the Elite Eight on Sunday, upsetting top-seeded Maryland.