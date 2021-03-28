NCAA Tournament notes: Indiana coach knows Aari McDonald is bound for great things; 'she's a pro'

She took a page from Lorenzo Romar, who was Washington’s men’s basketball coach when Barnes was an assistant there. (He was later a UA assistant under Sean Miller).

Romar “had all the NBA players back,” Barnes said.

“I am doing that Arizona. … It’s my goal to bring these former players back to touch our team,” she said. “If they’re playing pro overseas, I want them to work out in our facilities. That’s what I’m creating and that’s important to me.

“I want it to be like that. I want them to want to come back. I want them to meet us on the road. I want them to come talk to our kids. If there’s alumni that is a doctor — a former player — I want her to inspire the next doctors on my team. All those things. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Ex-Wildcat LaBrittney Jones was in the stands for Saturday night’s win, a move that Barnes called “so meaningful.”

“Having former players text me and feel part of this program is very meaningful to me and it’s very important to create that environment at Arizona,” she said.