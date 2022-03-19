NCAA Tournament scouting report: No. 1 seed Arizona vs. No. 9 seed TCU

Of TCU’s 96,000 living alumni, according to the school, 2,400 of them live in Southern California.

“I know I'll have a lot of friends there, high school buddies, so that's a good thing,” Dixon said. “We'll have a lot of people here, and we have a lot of alumni in the San Diego area in the Orange County, south Orange County, and even from here in the Valley. So my friends will be here. My sister will be here. My parents won't be here, but they'll be watching. We'll be all right.”

Don’t blame me

When UA guard Dalen Terry competed against TCU’s Mike Miles and 25 other players for the chance to be on USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup team last summer, Terry was cut and Miles became the Americans’ second-leading scorer en route to the gold medal.

Oh, and TCU coach Jamie Dixon was the USA coach.

But USA Basketball has a longstanding practice of having a junior national team committee choose the actual roster, not the coaches. (Former UA coach Sean Miller was on the junior national team committee but did not go to the event last summer).

So when asked about Terry, Dixon made sure to mention how that process worked.