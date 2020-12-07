Never a dull day for scheduling: UTEP back on for UA, replacing NMSU

If it was inevitable that Arizona and temporarily-Phoenix-based New Mexico State would try to schedule a basketball game this season, it was also probably inevitable that such a game would be called off.

As a frustrated NMSU coach Chris Jans noted Monday, speaking of the unusual year we are still stuck in for another few weeks, “it’s two thousand and 20.”

Arizona announced Monday it will replace a scheduled game against NMSU for Saturday with UTEP, since the Aggies had a positive COVID-19 test surface during a trip over the weekend to Santa Cruz, Calif., forcing NMSU to cancel two games there and Saturday’s game at McKale Center.

The Aggies might have had barely enough time to play Saturday’s game if they followed new CDC guidelines that allow for asymptomatic individuals to end quarantines after seven days if accompanied by a negative test. But Jans said he wasn’t surprised Arizona pivoted to UTEP.

“If I’m on the other end of the spectrum with a game coming up against a team that had a positive, I’m moving forward and figuring out who else I can play rather than sit around and wait, then not be able to play,” Jans said. “I think that’s kind of the thought process there.”