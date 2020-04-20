New Arizona Wildcat Kerr Kriisa won't be intimidated by large, raucous McKale crowd

A year earlier, Kriisa took part in a three-day NBA Basketball Without Borders camp at Charlotte, N.C., winning the “GRIT” award for top hustle and defensive play.

Last season, Kriisa grew into the assist leader and second-leading scorer for Zalgiris II, the junior team of his Lithanian club, jelling together bunch of guys who spoke three languages — none of which was his own.

“It’s a mix — Lithuanian, English and Russian,” Kriisa says, laughing.

“It was really funny to communicate with your teammates because we’d speak three different languages at the same time, in the same sentence.”

While spending most of his time last season with Zalgiris II, Kriisa said he also practiced with Zalgiris’ senior club while joining them for that Euroleague win over French club AVSEL, when the Kaunas fans cheered wildly for the 18-year-old prospect when he stepped to the line.

By then, the Lithuanians had adopted Kriisa.

“I’ll tell you honestly, it’s pretty hard to leave Kaunas,” Kriisa said. “I felt like they took me as their own. You need to prove you want to belong there, that you want to be part of this organization. If you do that, then I think they take you as their own.”