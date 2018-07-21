Adia Barnes’ phone has been ringing off the hook since Thursday night, when she announced that she had hired April Phillips as Arizona’s new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Such is the love in basketball circles for Phillips, who spent the last three seasons at Loyola Marymount. She replaces Sunny Smallwood, who left the UA a month ago for a similar position at Montana State.
For the last two seasons, Phillips has been voted to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association “30 under 30” list.
Barnes says her new assistant is “talented on so many different fronts,” which is key for a UA team that recently welcomed the top-rated recruiting class in program history.
Phillips “played at an elite level,” Barnes said. “She is a great relationship person. She’s loyal; a hard worker; and a kick-butt recruiter. She belongs at a Power 5 school. It’s a perfect fit for her and for us. We’re going to do a lot of good things together.”
At LMU, Phillips recruited and coached two West Coast Conference newcomers of the year. She also brought in the best two recruiting classes in program history. Phillips began her career as coordinator of basketball operations under Seton Hall’s Anne Donovan, a women’s basketball legend. Donovan, coincidentally, coached Barnes to a WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm.
The Star talked to Phillips about her background, why she choose Arizona, and how she plans to bring players to Tucson:
What have the last few days been like for you?
A: “There have been a lot of emotions. When you invest in something, like I did at LMU, for three years … I recruited a lot of kids and know them, it’s tough. It’s tough to say goodbye. But, I look at it as a ‘see you later’. We will keep in touch.
“I was here Tuesday and Wednesday. I was offered the job Wednesday night and accepted it. I called (LMU) coach Charity Elliott from the airport in Tucson. Thursday morning, she met with the team and I followed up with the girls. And at 6 p.m., it was on the Internet. I had no idea until my phone went crazy.
“It’s been amazing. All the Arizona players and their parents have reached out to me. Arizona support staff and administration have reached out to me. The welcome is amazing. It’s more than I could have imagined.”
Why did you take the job?
A: “First, it’s the people. I’ve known Adia through the basketball world for quite a while. I know she has a good heart and a love for Arizona. I got to campus and I saw the community and the support for Arizona and the program. And (it’s) the culture. I see a tremendous amount of growth and opportunity here, so I am excited about it.
“The fact is that I believe in what is happening at Arizona; if I didn’t believe in it, I wouldn’t have taken the job. The first thing Adia expressed to me is family – the kids and the program operates as a family. And that is important to me. As far as basketball, you can’t win without a tight-knit culture. It’s important.
“Ironically, it comes back to the little things. When I was in seventh grade, my first (recruiting) letter came from Arizona. There is something about seeing the ‘A’ that has always been attractive to me.”
While your role as recruiting coordinator is not new — you’ve done it at LMU for the past few years — how will things be different at Arizona?
A: “I think one thing we were able to do at LMU is steal some Pac-12 or ‘BCS’-caliber players — special kids who wanted what LMU offered. Or at least be on their top lists. Finally, being at a Pac-12 school, you can get in on the elite players who still have that interest in family. Here, we have a more national scope. Everything steps up a notch and do it at a bigger, better, and broader level.
“Adia is a heck of a recruiter and obviously brought in a top-five recruiting class. A coach like that always looking through a recruiting glass is a recruiting coordinator’s dream. Add in (assistants) Morgan (Valley) and Salvo (Coppa) on the international side, we can cover a lot more ground. And the branding in place for the Pac-12 and the university helps. I don’t have to pick up the phone and say, ‘We’re in Tucson, Arizona.’ People know Arizona.”
You worked with coach Anne Donovan at Seton Hall. She coached Adia when they won the WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm. Did you know that you shared this coach?
A: “I didn’t’ think we realized how big of a part of our lives Anne was until we both expressed to each other the impact she had on our lives. I like to say that Anne gave me my first break as a professional player — she invited me to the New York Liberty’s training camp — and she gave me my first break in the coaching world. I believe that who I am at my core — that compassion piece — came from Anne. As much as she won, she cared about people more. After she passed away (in June), I framed some of the letters of recommendation she wrote for me. I talk about the person I am, not the basketball — that’s what I take from Anne daily.”
You’ve been voted to the WBCA’s 30 under 30 list two consecutive years. What does it mean to you?
A: “It’s humbling. When you think of all the coaches you don’t grasp how many there are until you go to the convention at the Final Four. It’s an honor to see the respect my co-workers across the profession have for me. I am grateful and appreciate it. Anne would always say I am on the fast track. The most important thing is that sense of happiness and pride. To do it the right way with a valid effort. Treat people right and it’s super rewarding to see success. I don’t bash other programs. I am humbled and super thankful for my circle who have helped me get here and help me to continue to grow.”
Who is in your circle?
A: “They include Wright State coach Katrina Merriweather, Howard University coach Ty Grace and Santa Barbara coach Bonnie Henrickson. All of these women, along with Anne, help me get through the season. I call and get self-checks, advice, and it allows me to continue to grow. And then there are Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff and Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors, who I talk to quite often. When I was at Xavier playing, Kevin was the head coach and Mike was his assistant. When they went to Washington, Adia joined their staff.”
Have you met the players on Arizona’s team?
A: “Yes, I met a majority of them team while I was in Tucson. It was cool. I got to watch a workout and we went to dinner and played cornhole. I won the first game and tapped out while I was ahead. Some of the kids I recruited, so I am familiar with them. And if I didn’t recruit them, I watched them play.
“I’m excited. I think it comes from Adia’s excitement. I know whatever it is I can do for her to achieve success this year is what I’m going to do.”