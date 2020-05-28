New assistant coach Jason Terry brings 'instant respect' in return to Wildcats

“It came down to the (Pac-10) athletic directors to see how they could get it cleared up,” Rosborough said. “It took a while. But to my knowledge, it wasn’t that Jason didn’t care. I think he felt horrible about the whole thing from the beginning and wanted to get it cleared up but they had the ban on it.”

By 2015, the same year Terry finished up his UA degree in general studies, the school raised his No. 31 jersey.

But three years later, tensions surfaced between Terry and the UA program for a different reason.

After ESPN reported in February 2018 that Miller discussed a $100,000 pay-for-play scheme, Terry tweeted: “it’s time to clean house and bring home our own bloodlines to carry on Lutes Legacy.

“We have too much pride, too much tradition to allow outsiders to tear down what we built.”

However, Terry told a Phoenix radio station in April 2019 that he strongly supported Miller and that “we’re in good hands,” and in August 2019, Arizona’s basketball program tweeted out a photo of Miller, Terry and women’s golf coach Laura Ianello smiling together at McKale Center.