New Cats Kriisa, Brown pick numbers sure to stir up McKale memories

While playing for Lithuanian club Zalgiris last season, Kerr Kriisa wore No. 77. Then he wore No. 44 while playing for his native Estonia over the summer.

Neither of those numbers, of course, will cut it at Arizona for a guy named Kerr. Nor will anything but No. 31 suffice for a godson of Jason Terry.

So while Kerr will wear the same No. 25 as a freshman this season that his namesake, Steve Kerr, wore more than three decades ago while starring for the Wildcats, grad transfer guard Terrell Brown will wear the same No. 31 that Terry wore at UA in the late 1990s.

However, there’s no word yet if Brown will complement the No. 31 with the sort of knee-high “CATS” socks that Terry made locally famous before carrying the fashion into his long NBA career.

Brown wore No. 23 while becoming an all-WAC pick last season at Seattle U, sometimes photographed with long compression shorts but always with more conventional socks.