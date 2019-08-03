Four-star UA target Puff Johnson to remain in class of 2020

Four-star forward Donovan "Puff" Johnson told Stockrisers he would remain in the class of 2020 and listed Arizona among his top seven finalists.

Johnson also listed Pitt, Ohio State, Miami, Louisville, Notre Dame and North Carolina.

Over the summer, Johnson had considered moving up to the class of 2019 but ran into difficulty getting approval from Moon Area (Pa.) High School.

The school requires “a couple of things that will be tough to do in the summer,” his father, Gilbert, who played with UA coach Sean Miller at Pitt, told the Star last month. “Right now they’re talking to the superintendent to see if we can accomplish it.”

Arizona and Johnson appear to have mutual interest regardless of the year he might enroll.

“There’s a lot of positives with Arizona,” Johnson told the Star. “It’s a great atmosphere. Great facility. Great legacy. Great coach. I just can’t speak highly enough about them.”

Johnson's decision to remain in the 2020 is another sign that Arizona's 2019-20 roster is probably set.