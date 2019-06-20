NEW YORK — The Hawks now have the fourth pick in the NBA Draft.
A person familiar with deal says Atlanta has acquired the pick from the Pelicans. New Orleans had acquired the rights to the fourth pick in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the deal with the Hawks, the Pelicans will get the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 overall picks, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that Atlanta had.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until at least until July 6, when the Davis trade can be finalized. That means the Lakers will be making the pick for the Hawks via the Pelicans.
In addition to the fourth pick, the Hawks are getting the No. 57 pick, a future second-round pick and forward Solomon Hill from New Orleans.
Hill, a former Arizona Wildcats standout, is a career 39.5% shooter who averages 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He spent three years with the Indiana Pacers before playing in New Orleans for the last three.
Hill was a first-round draft pick at No. 23 overall when the Pacers selected him in 2013.