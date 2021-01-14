New starter Bennedict Mathurin scores 31 to lead Arizona Wildcats over Oregon State, 98-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. – In the first game with his revamped starting lineup, Arizona coach Sean Miller probably couldn’t have asked for more.

In the Wildcats’ 98-64 destruction of Oregon State at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin responded to his first start with a season-high 31 points, demoted center Jordan Brown determinedly poured in a career-high 25 points off the bench and Arizona’s other two newly inserted starters also had productive evenings.

Starting in place of injured guard Jemarl Baker, senior guard Terrell Brown had five assists to no turnovers in his first start of the season while center Christian Koloko, who returned to the starting lineup in place of Jordan Brown, had 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats’ dominance on the glass.

Arizona outrebounded Oregon State 42-28 overall while holding the Beavers to 41.0% shooting. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game – the first seven of which came from Mathurin – and were up by 35 just four minutes into the second half.

Miller said he “didn’t know” if the lineup changes worked out better than he thought, transitioning into how much the Wildcats will miss Baker, but indicated something was right.