New strength coach, approach has Cats feeling fresh during dog days of basketball season

Barnes thought last season’s team may have done too much too early. To help overcome that, Fernandez changed the Wildcats’ conditioning plan. The first day, they ran on the turf inside the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Complex. The next day, the Wildcats did “circuits” inside the weight room with battle ropes, medicine balls and other things.

Fernandez also introduced a new heart rate monitor — Firstbeat. At first, the Wildcats used the device to get a base number for the work they did in workout sessions. Now they track their loads during games.

“He listens to us and our bodies,” Ware said of Fernandez. “He gives us a target range, so our bodies won’t be tired the next day. It helps a lot.”

Barnes pays close attention to the numbers in practices — especially when it comes to players, like Trinity Baptiste, McDonald and Sam Thomas, who play significant minutes.

“There will be a day where Adia will tell me, ‘Hey, I don’t want them getting over this amount of load today.’ I’ll notify her in practice or she’ll come over and check,” Fernandez said. “If we hit that number, and then she’s like, ‘I just want her doing bike (work) or doing some mobility or something else.’ … That makes my life a lot easier — I get daily data from it from practices and stuff.