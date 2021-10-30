New style could benefit Arizona standouts Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis

Neither player had to do this.

As a prototypical NBA wing — long, athletic and with the ability to shoot from multiple levels — Mathurin might have snuck into the first round of the draft had he left last spring. One Pac-12 coach even expressed frustration that he was returning to Arizona, saying an NBA executive told him Mathurin might have been a lottery pick.

And while Tubelis says he isn’t ready to go to the league yet, he always has the option of returning home to play professionally until he is.

Except he doesn’t want to. Not yet. Both Azuolas and his brother Tautvilas, a reserve sophomore wing, have expressed happiness and loyalty since former UA coach Sean Miller offered them both spots in the spring of 2020, committing to Arizona sight unseen thanks to the pandemic.

“Arizona was the first university who offered us scholarships and I decided to stay here because before I came here I said, ‘I will play in the United States, and only in Arizona,’” Tubelis said. “I met a lot of new friends. Good people. I can share (my) feelings with them.”