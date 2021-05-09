New transfer Pelle Larsson brings shooting touch, physical game to Wildcats

Next season, Larsson will be expected to play a similar role for the Wildcats — as a starter or key reserve at either guard spot — and is not expected to need a redshirt.

The NCAA has already implemented a one-time transfer waiver while the Pac-12 Council is expected to do the same with its one-year redshirt requirement of intraconference transfers, according to the San Jose Mercury News (Washington has already picked up two intraconference transfers — Terrell Brown from Arizona and Daejon Davis from Stanford).

The Wildcats are still recruiting five-star point guard TyTy Washington of AZ Compass Prep and other ballhandlers but Larsson and rising sophomore Kerr Kriisa give them options at both guard spots regardless of what happens with the rest of the class.

Adding Larsson also further strengthens what will almost certainly be the strongest sophomore class in the Pac-12. Arizona already returns two of the league's five all-freshman players from last season, forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin, while Kriisa might have picked up votes had he not missed 18 games because of NCAA clearinghouse ruling over arrangements to play for a Lithuanian club (Larsson had no such issues).