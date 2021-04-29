New Wildcat Oumar Ballo: 'I have no doubt' Tommy Lloyd can lead Cats

A developing prospect at Gonzaga who averaged 6.3 minutes last season, Ballo entered the transfer portal on April 11 after it had become clear Lloyd would get the UA job. He then committed to the Wildcats on April 19, five days after Lloyd had been officially hired.

“It was tough. Gonzaga is a great program,” Ballo said. “Tommy Lloyd was a big part of Gonzaga’s success. He did so much for the program. Also, he’s the one who brought me here. He’s the one who supported me every day.

“(After he left) to go to Arizona, it wasn’t really a hard choice for me to make. I just decided to put my name on the portal to see what other offers I would get, but in my mind I knew where I was going already.”

Ballo said Lloyd had long been recruiting him since his early success playing for Mali in FIBA youth tournaments and said he had no doubt about Lloyd’s ability to transition into a head coaching role at UA.

“Trust me. Trust me,” Ballo said. “I play with him, and I’ve known him for so long. Not having a experience of being a head coach is just something that was not in his control but he’s more than ready to make those decisions, and be the guy to lead the program. I have no doubt in his ability to lead the program.”

Anderson discusses joining staff