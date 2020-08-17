New Wildcats arriving in Tucson — but hoops may still be a long way off

At the same time, Kriisa also tried dealing with that heat by soaking up a little more Tucson culture: On another tweet, Kriisa posted a picture of a large Eegee’s drink.

“Appreciate for the advice!” Kriisa posted, with responses from followers suggesting he eat the icy drink with a spoon and maybe try a Sonoran hot dog next.

Maybe it’s not all bad for Kriisa and the Wildcats in basketball terms, either. Only three of Arizona’s 13 scholarship players for 2020-21 have previously played games for the Wildcats (not counting Brandon Williams, who is not expected to play for UA next season) so the extra long offseason may give them extra time to grow together.

Once they can all get together, that is.

While nine of UA’s players have reported to Tucson, Turkish guard Tibet Gorener, French power forward Daniel Batcho and Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis are still in their home countries, sorting out visas and other issues.

All of them are still expected to be in Tucson by the start of fall semester classes on Monday, according to Ryan Reynolds, UA’s director of basketball operations.