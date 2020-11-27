Newcomers Jordan Brown, James Akinjo take center stage as curtain rises on Cats' 2020-21 season

“We obviously have a long way to go,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “I think it’s obvious if you watched us. It is what it is when you have as much turnover from one year to the next. We have so many new and young faces and players that haven’t played college basketball in some time. It’s going to take time.”

For Brown, in fact, it had been exactly 614 days since he last played a college game, for Nevada in 2018-19, while Akinjo stopped playing for Georgetown at nearly this time a year ago.

The Wildcats played three true freshmen, with wing Dalen Terry in the starting lineup while forward Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin played key roles off the bench.

Together, the Wildcats showed some balance, with five players scoring seven points or more, but they leaned hard on Brown and Akinjo. Without Kriisa out and Baker struggling with fouls, they also had some much-needed ballahandling from their third veteran transfer, Terrell Brown, who had only two points but seven assists to just two turnovers.

“He didn’t score but he’ll be fine in that area,” Miller said. “We need him to be an excellent defensive player. Terrell is more than capable of being our point guard. I thought he showed some good things out there tonight.