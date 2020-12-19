Next Arizona coach must prioritize Polynesian community, in-state prospects in recruiting

This isn’t the first time the Star has written about the need for Arizona football to re-establish the so-called Polynesian pipeline. It keeps coming up because the problem hasn’t been solved.

The Wildcats have had a smattering of Polynesian standouts since the Dick Tomey days. But it hasn’t been a staple of team building as it was under Tomey, whom Utah coach Kyle Whittingham once referred to as the “godfather” of Pacific island recruiting.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke suggested Friday that the university will strive to connect to its past when it names a new head coach in the coming days. What better way than to hire someone who will re-establish the Poly pipeline?

“It’s all about where the head coach puts his emphasis,” said former Arizona tight end Brandon Manumaleuna, who played for Tomey and whose father is Samoan. “If you have a head coach who’s dealt with Polynesians, he knows the type of athletes they are. You’ve just got to have a coach who’s willing to do it.”

Many of the coaches linked to the UA opening fit that description. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State coach Brent Brennan, BYU coach Kalani Sitake and Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a have either Polynesian roots, a connection to Tomey or both.