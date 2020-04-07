Nico Mannion, as expected, leaves Arizona Wildcats for NBA; but where — and when — will he go?

“Once his pull-up starts falling consistently, Nico Mannion will be a tough cover in space as he can play off of the threat of his jumper with his natural change of pace.”

ESPN ranks Mannion the No. 14 best prospect overall, while HoopHype says his consensus mock draft spot is 16. Major mock drafts have him going anywhere between No. 10 and No. 27.

Here’s how some of them evaluate Mannion and where they project him going:

Sporting News (10): “Mannion is a high IQ offensive threat who won’t lose value in situations off the ball… His playmaking should excel in advantage situations, and the jumper is likely to fall at a higher clip than it did during his freshman season.”

CBS (17): “The way Mannion initiates offense and reads and manipulates defenses is the main reason he’ll be a lock for the first round. His basketball smarts are off the charts. He’s gone through a slump throughout most of February but is still in contention to be a lottery pick.”