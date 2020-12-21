Nico Mannion, Josh Green join ranks of ex-Cats in the NBA; here's the full list

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Chicago Bulls

The rundown: Markkanen was the only ex-Wildcat not to play in the Orlando bubble last spring, the result of the Bulls being not good enough to quality. This season is an important year for the Finnish 7-footer, as he’s going into the final year of his rookie deal and will go into the summer as a restricted free agent. Markkanen joins Zach LaVine, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. under first-year head coach Billy Donovan.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers

The rundown: One of the most beloved UA point guards in program history is entering his fifth season in the NBA — halfway to achieving a place in the Ring of Honor at McKale Center. The undrafted guard has carved out a role as a backup point guard, first with the 76ers and now with the Pacers. In 71 games last year, McConnell averaged 6.5 points, five assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. McConnell is set to earn $3.5 million in his final season with the Pacers.

Solomon Hill, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks