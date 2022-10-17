 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Nine ex-Arizona Wildcats land on NBA season-opening rosters

  • Updated

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

 Jacob Kupferman

Arizona landed a total of nine players on official NBA 2022-23 season-opening rosters, including all three former Wildcats who went in the June NBA Draft.

Rookies Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Christian Koloko (Toronto) all made their teams' initial 15-player roster. But former UA guard Stanley Johnson at least temporarily is out of the NBA after Utah waived him on Friday while Solomon Hill has been out since he tore a hamstring last season, with Atlanta trading him to New York, which subsequently cut him last January.

People are also reading…

Andre Iguodala (Golden State) is the only former UA player remaining in the NBA from the Lute Olson era, while Sean Miller recruited and coached the other eight. Current UA coach Tommy Lloyd re-recruited Mathurin, Terry and Koloko, then coached them last season for their final seasons as collegians.

Two former Wildcats, Mathurin and T.J. McConnell are now teammates in Indiana.

A full list of NBA rosters is attached as a PDF. The nine former Wildcats are (with seasons played at UA in parentheses):

Deandre Ayton (2017-18), Phoenix

Josh Green (2019-20), Dallas

Christian Koloko (2019-22), Toronto

Andre Iguodala (2002-04), Golden State

Lauri Markkanen (2016-17), Utah

Bennedict Mathurin (2020-22), Indiana

T.J. McConnell (2012-15), Indiana

Zeke Nnaji (2019-20), Denver

Dalen Terry (2020-22), Chicago

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News