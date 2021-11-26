Ninth-ranked Wildcats play 'with a different sense of urgency,' rally to top DePaul at Paradise Jam

“We started to play with a different sense of urgency,” Barnes said. “That’s how I’m used to us playing the whole game, but we haven’t been starting off like that. That’s a little bit concerning, and something we need to do better — having that level of intensity.”

Freshman Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul (4-2). Deja Church added 13 points and Lexi Held scored 10.

“We expected to win the game,” Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno said. “We didn’t expect to play Arizona close, we expected to beat Arizona. That’s the way we look at this.

“We went toe to toe with each other, just like prizefighters. That’s how they play, and that’s how we play. We’re much improved — a lot better than tonight than we were against (Texas) A&M a couple weeks ago.”

The Blue Demons got off to a hot start against Arizona, going up 15-8 on Morrow’s 3-pointer with 5:14 left in the first quarter. But the Wildcats rallied, closing the period with an 11-2 run, capped by Reese’s layup with 33 seconds remaining for a 19-17 lead.