NMSU in, Colorado out as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc with UA's schedule

Northern Colorado may be in a similar bind, and if Saturday’s Arizona-Northern Colorado game is also postponed or canceled, that would leave the Wildcats at least a nine-day gap between their 74-55 opening win over Grambling and a second game.

It would also leave yet another hole in Arizona’s nonconference schedule, which is why Reynolds and UTEP have kept their communication lines open even though the Wildcats no longer need to play the Miners as of now.

“Every game is very fluid situation,” Reynolds said. “You’ve kind of got to keep all your options on the table and with our location, there’s only so many teams that can drive to us. So UTEP, NAU, Grand Canyon, New Mexico State — in most cases, those are going to be the first calls, just because they don’t have to fly.”

Even though Arizona and New Mexico State were not originally scheduled to play this season, the matchup appeared increasingly destined to happen.

The Wildcats have been losing games and the Aggies are looking for them — while being holed up in Phoenix because of New Mexico’s COVID-19-related restrictions.