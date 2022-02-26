No. 1-ranked Oklahoma hits four homers to run-rule Arizona

The defending national champion Oklahoma softball team showed why it's ranked No. 1 again this year, beating No. 10 Arizona 10-2 in five innings at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday in Cathedral City, California.

Carlie Scupin hit her sixth homer of the year for UA (10-4), but the Sooners (13-0) bashed four of their own, including a two-run shot by Tiare Jennings to enforce the mercy rule. Jennings also hit a solo homer in the first inning to start the scoring.

UA trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth before Oklahoma broke the game open with four runs. Arizona starer Devyn Netz (4-1) took the loss, allowing six runs — three earned — in 3⅓ innings.

The Wildcats went 3-2 at the event. Arizona next hosts North Dakota (6-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday.