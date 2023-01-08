No. 15 Arizona edges No. 18 Oregon to complete weekend sweep

Never count Arizona out.

Being down two post players — Lauren Ware and Maya Nnaji — against Oregon’s big front court didn’t faze the Wildcats one bit.

They were up for the challenge and said, “Bring it.”

They were ready from the jump, playing smart defense, sharing the ball on offense and waiting for the great shot, not just a good one.

It paid off.

In the waning seconds of a back-and-forth game, it was the UA veterans who once again took over. Starting with Jade Loville with a jumper, Cate Reese with a basket inside and Shaina Pellington, Madi Conner and Helena Pueyo hitting all their free throws, No. 15 Arizona squeezed out a 79-71 victory over No. 18 Oregon at McKale Center Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 7,968.

The Wildcats picked up their first home weekend sweep of the season and now hold second place in the Pac-12 as they improved to 14-2, 4-1 in league play. Oregon slipped to 13-3, 3-2.

Conner led all Wildcats with 16 points — 11 coming in the third quarter. She played gritty basketball, picking up a charge and drawing contact on an inside shot.

Pellington finished with 14, and Loville had 13. Esmery Martinez chipped in 11, and Reese had 10.

Arizona went 15 of 19 from the free-throw line, which has been a weakness all season.

Arizona forced 20 turnovers and scored 16 points off them.

Loville’s jumper from the top of the key with 2:06 left gave the Wildcats a 69-67 lead — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

Pellington, who scored her first 3 in Friday night’s game, made two against Oregon and hit all four of her free throws. She had been shooting 57% coming into this game.