No. 19 Arizona wins exhibition game by 23 points, but 'it's a work in progress,' Adia Barnes says

Madi Conner and Kailyn Gilbert were the first two Wildcats to step onto the McKale Center floor, launching shots 90 minutes before Thursday's tipoff.

That was just the first new in the new-look Wildcats.

There was a new hype video and new starter introductions, complete with fire.

New players, too: Senior Cate Reese and transfers Esmery Martinez and Jade Loville led the charge as 19th-ranked UA cruised to a 86-63 victory over West Texas A&M in an exhibition game.

Thursday marked the first time that Arizona and WTAMU have played each other since 1980. The Wildcats have beaten their Division III opponent each time.

"I'm glad we have exhibition games," UA coach Adia Barnes said. "I thought we did some really good things today. Obviously, there's a lot of things we have to work on. But I think we did have some bright spots. Just happy overall I thought was great turnout from fans. Good freshman talent, but still a lot of really good things — especially the fourth quarter, we have to improve a lot. But it's a work in progress."

Every Wildcat who suited up saw plenty of minutes. Lauren Ware, who banged her knee against a teammate's knee in practice last week, watched from the bench in sweats. Ware will be out for a few weeks with a swollen knee, Barnes said.

Reese drained a 3-pointer just seconds into the game, proving that she is not hindered by her surgically repaired shoulder. The senior finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks and a steal and no turnovers in 24 minutes. She scored in back-to-back possessions a little later on an inside move and a steal and layup. Later, she went underneath a defender on an inside move to give the UA a 30-17 lead.

"I think she looks like she never missed a beat. She doesn't look like she was out with injury," Barnes said. "...That first three in the beginning. That was a great first shot."

The newcomers shined as well.

Loville felt at ease on her new home court, putting up 20 points (10 of 18 from the field), a big block and four rebounds. Loville was hitting jumpers from the top of the key and added something new — a drive to the hoop.

Martinez pulled down 12 rebounds, eight of those coming in the first half.

Two freshmen also scored in double figures: Kailyn Gilbert posted 10 points and two steals and Paris Clark added 11 points and four steals.

The Wildcats collected 18 steals as a team and 46 rebounds, split equally offensively and defensively. UA was outscored 24-22 in the fourth quarter, allowing WTAMU to shoot nearly 60% from the field.

Arizona takes on Cal State Los Angeles on Wednesday in another exhibition game.

"Coach Adia, she asks a lot of us on defense and I think we just weren't as disciplined," Reese said. "I think it's just getting back in the gym, working out, looking at film finally having game film. See what we're doing wrong, but I think our transition defense needs to be a lot better and our help side is not there."