No. 22-ranked UA women win by 71 in final tuneup before regular season starts

Madi Conner had a team-high 18 points and Gisela Sanchez added 17 as the Arizona women's basketball team routed Arizona Christian 110-39 in its final exhibition game Friday night at McKale Center before 6,124 fans.

UA, ranked No. 22 in the AP's preseason poll, opens its season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at McKale against Cal State Northridge.

Conner hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wildcats made 15 of 31 (.484) from long distance as a team. UA shot .529 overall and outrebounded the Firestorm, an NAIA team, by a 46-28 margin. Arizona had 26 steals as it forced 32 turnovers overall.

Cate Reese had 10 points and 12 rebounds as all 15 Wildcats played between nine and 18 minutes.

UA led 30-11 after one quarter and 59-26 at halftime.