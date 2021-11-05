 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 22-ranked UA women win by 71 in final tuneup before regular season starts
alert top story
Exhibition: Arizona 110, Arizona Christian 39

No. 22-ranked UA women win by 71 in final tuneup before regular season starts

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Koi Love, right, is defended by Tee Watters of Arizona Christian in the first half during an exhibition game at McKale Center on Friday night. UA won 110-39.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Madi Conner had a team-high 18 points and Gisela Sanchez added 17 as the Arizona women's basketball team routed Arizona Christian 110-39 in its final exhibition game Friday night at McKale Center before 6,124 fans.

UA, ranked No. 22 in the AP's preseason poll, opens its season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at McKale against Cal State Northridge.

Conner hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wildcats made 15 of 31 (.484) from long distance as a team. UA shot .529 overall and outrebounded the Firestorm, an NAIA team, by a 46-28 margin. Arizona had 26 steals as it forced 32 turnovers overall.

Cate Reese had 10 points and 12 rebounds as all 15 Wildcats played between nine and 18 minutes.

UA led 30-11 after one quarter and 59-26 at halftime.

Arizona guard Taylor Chavez dribbles the ball past defenders Sophia Martinez, left, and Brooke Polite during the first half of UA's 71-point win.

Up next

What: Season opener: Cal State Northridge at No. 22 Arizona

When: 5 p.m.

Radio: 1400-AM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News